The ship has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1700 people, including specialized cabins to accommodate women officers
The indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will be commissioned into the Indian Navy on 2 September, the naval force informed adding 'it would bolster India's position in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and its quest for a blue water Navy.'
Noting that it would be an "unforgettable" day, Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral SN Ghormade said on Thursday 'it will significantly enhance the country's overall maritime capabilities.'
When asked whether the Indian Navy is pushing for the construction of a second aircraft carrier, he said deliberations are on over it.
Regarding INS Vikrant, the official said its commissioning will be a historic occasion and that it is also a symbol of "national unity" as its components came from a significant number of states and Union Territories.
The aircraft carrier, built at a cost of around ₹20,000 crore, completed the fourth and final phase of the sea trials last month.
With the construction of 'Vikrant', India has joined a select group of nations having the niche capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier.