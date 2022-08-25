Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Indian Navy to commission INS Vikrant next week: 5 features of this indigenous aircraft carrier

Indian Navy to commission INS Vikrant next week: 5 features of this indigenous aircraft carrier

The aircraft carrier, built at a cost of around 20,000 crore, completed the fourth and final phase of the sea trials last month
2 min read . 03:03 PM ISTLivemint

The ship has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1700 people, including specialized cabins to accommodate women officers

The indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will be commissioned into the Indian Navy on 2 September, the naval force informed adding 'it would bolster India's position in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and its quest for a blue water Navy.'

Noting that it would be an "unforgettable" day, Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral SN Ghormade said on Thursday 'it will significantly enhance the country's overall maritime capabilities.'

When asked whether the Indian Navy is pushing for the construction of a second aircraft carrier, he said deliberations are on over it.

Regarding INS Vikrant, the official said its commissioning will be a historic occasion and that it is also a symbol of "national unity" as its components came from a significant number of states and Union Territories.

The aircraft carrier, built at a cost of around 20,000 crore, completed the fourth and final phase of the sea trials last month.

With the construction of 'Vikrant', India has joined a select group of nations having the niche capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier.

All you need to know about the INS Vikrant:

  • The ship has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1700 people, including specialized cabins to accommodate women officers.
  • Vikrant has a top speed of around 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles.
  • The aircraft carrier is 262 meters long, and 62 meters wide and it has a height of 59 meters. Its construction began in 2009.
  • The ship is powered by four gas turbines totaling 88 MW power and has a maximum speed of 28 Knots.
  • The project has been implemented under the three phases of a contract between the ministry of defense and Cochin Shipyard Ltd, beginning May 2007. The ship's keel was laid in February 2009.

PM Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and senior officials from the Armed Forces are expected to be present at the event of commissioning.

With the inputs from the PTI.

