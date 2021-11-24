Indian Navy to commission new stealth submarine INS Vela Thursday

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Satish Namdeo Ghormade told reporters last week that the guided-missile destroyer 'Visakhapatnam' and Kalvari-class submarine 'Vela' would be big boosts for the Indian Navy. Ghormade had added that 39 naval ships and submarines were currently being constructed in various Indian shipyards which would help the Indian Navy reach its target to become a 170-ship force.