Indian Navy to conduct operational demonstration on Navy Day

Indian Navy to conduct operational demonstration on Navy Day1 min read . 05:26 PM IST
Naval ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces from eastern, western and southern Naval Command will showcase the capability and versatility of Indian Navy.
Naval ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces from eastern, western and southern Naval Command will showcase the capability and versatility of Indian Navy.
New Delhi: Indian Navy will demonstrate combat prowess and capability through ‘Operational Demonstration’ at Vishakhapatnam as part of Navy Day celebrations on 4 December.
New Delhi: Indian Navy will demonstrate combat prowess and capability through ‘Operational Demonstration’ at Vishakhapatnam as part of Navy Day celebrations on 4 December.
The President of India and the supreme commander of the armed forces, Droupadi Murmu will be the guest of honour at the event.
The President of India and the supreme commander of the armed forces, Droupadi Murmu will be the guest of honour at the event.
“Traditionally, the Navy Day celebrations are held at the National Capital in the presence of President and other dignitaries. This year, for the first time, Navy Day celebrations are being conducted outside New Delhi," said the Ministry of Defence.
“Traditionally, the Navy Day celebrations are held at the National Capital in the presence of President and other dignitaries. This year, for the first time, Navy Day celebrations are being conducted outside New Delhi," said the Ministry of Defence.
Naval ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces from eastern, western and southern Naval Command will showcase the capability and versatility of Indian Navy. “The event will culminate with a sunset ceremony and illumination by ships at anchorage," the ministry added.
Naval ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces from eastern, western and southern Naval Command will showcase the capability and versatility of Indian Navy. “The event will culminate with a sunset ceremony and illumination by ships at anchorage," the ministry added.
Navy Day celebrations are aimed at fostering greater outreach, renewing maritime consciousness among our citizens and highlights the Navy’s contributions towards national security.
Navy Day celebrations are aimed at fostering greater outreach, renewing maritime consciousness among our citizens and highlights the Navy’s contributions towards national security.
India celebrates 4 December as Navy Day every year to commemorate the role of the Indian Navy and its achievements in ‘Operation Trident’ during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.
India celebrates 4 December as Navy Day every year to commemorate the role of the Indian Navy and its achievements in ‘Operation Trident’ during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.
Operation Trident was an offensive operation launched by the Indian Navy on Pakistan’s port city of Karachi during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Operation Trident saw the first use of anti-ship missiles in combat in the region. The operation was conducted on the night of 4–5 December and inflicted heavy damage on Pakistani vessels and facilities.
Operation Trident was an offensive operation launched by the Indian Navy on Pakistan’s port city of Karachi during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Operation Trident saw the first use of anti-ship missiles in combat in the region. The operation was conducted on the night of 4–5 December and inflicted heavy damage on Pakistani vessels and facilities.