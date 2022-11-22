Indian Navy to hold Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue on 23 Nov

New Delhi: Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD), the apex international annual conference of the Indian Navy, is scheduled to be held from 23 to 25 November, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. The theme of IPRD-2022 is ‘Operationalising the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI)’, which was articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bangkok, at the 14th East Asia Summit (EAS) on 4 November 2019. The IPOI Is a comprehensive and inclusive construct for regional cooperation that is focused on seven interconnected spokes or pillars: Maritime Security, Maritime Ecology, Maritime Resources, Disaster Risk-reduction and Management, Trade-Connectivity and Maritime Transport, Capacity-building and Resource sharing, and Science, Technology and Academic Cooperation. Indian Navy being the lead maritime security agency of the Government, is deeply invested in the actualization of each of the seven spokes or pillars of the IPOI. “The 2022 edition of the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD-2022) is appropriately centered upon the IPOI and its operationalization, with particular but not exclusive focus upon the pillars of ‘Maritime Security’. IPRD-2022 will be conducted in physical format in New Delhi, through six professional sessions spread over the three-day period from 23 to 25 November," the ministry said. As part of the event, globally renowned speakers and eminent panellists will explore how the areas of maritime cooperation envisaged in the IPOI could be optimally and inclusively operationalized. In addition, there will be an Inaugural Session and a Margdarshan (Guidance) session which would include addresses from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, and MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt. The first two editions of IPRD were held in 2018 and 2019 respectively at New Delhi. IPRD 2020 was cancelled due to Covid-19 outbreak. The third edition of IPRD was held in 2021 in online mode. The aim of each successive edition of the IPRD is to review both opportunities and challenges that arise within the Indo-Pacific. Through this annual dialogue, the Indian Navy and the NMF, continue to provide a platform for incisive discussions pertaining to the geopolitical developments affecting the maritime domain of the Indo-Pacific.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}