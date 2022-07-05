20% Agniveers in Indian Navy will be women: Agnipath Scheme2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 03:19 PM IST
The Indian Navy has said that up to 20% of the initial batch of Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme will be women.
The Indian Navy has said that up to 20% of the initial batch of Agniveers or military recruits under the government's Agnipath scheme, will be women, providing they meet the requisite requirements. According to Navy officials speaking to the news agency ANI, these "Agniveers" would be assigned to various branches of the nation's marine defence force.