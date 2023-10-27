Indian Navy veterans get death penalty in Qatar for spying on Israel: Reports
Eight Indians were sentenced to death in Qatar this week and reportedly stand accused of spying for Israel. The former naval officers had been working for Al Dahra company on a submarine project for the Qatari authorities when they were detained more than a year ago. The Ministry of External Affairs is currently ‘exploring legal options’ and intends to take the matter up with officials in the other country.