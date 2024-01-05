Navy monitors hijacked ship near Somalia, 15 Indians on board
Indian Navy on Friday said it is closely monitoring a hijacked cargo ship ‘MV LILA NORFOLK’. The ship has been hijacked late last evening near the coast of Somalia. As per an official, there are 15 Indian crew on board the Liberian-flagged vessel. “Indian Navy aircraft have been keeping a watch on the ship and communication has been established with the crew," a military official said.