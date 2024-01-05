Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Navy monitors hijacked ship near Somalia, 15 Indians on board

Navy monitors hijacked ship near Somalia, 15 Indians on board

Livemint

  • Indian Navy closely monitoring hijacked ship 'MV LILA NORFOLK', with 15 Indian crew on board near Somalia's coast.

Indian Navy continues to monitor the maritime security situation in North/ Central Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden. (File photo)

Indian Navy on Friday said it is closely monitoring a hijacked cargo ship ‘MV LILA NORFOLK’. The ship has been hijacked late last evening near the coast of Somalia. As per an official, there are 15 Indian crew on board the Liberian-flagged vessel. “Indian Navy aircraft have been keeping a watch on the ship and communication has been established with the crew," a military official said.

Indian Navy launched an MPA and has diverted INS Chennai deployed for Maritime Security Operations to assist the vessel. The aircraft overflew the vessel on Friday morning and established contact with the vessel, ascertaining the safety of the crew, according to the Indian Navy.

