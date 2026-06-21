Indian Navy warships: Dunagiri, Sanshodhak, Agray - all you need to know about indigenous vessels commissioned by Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commissioned three indigenously built naval ships at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata. The three indigenously built frontline platforms -- stealth frigate Dunagiri, survey vessel (large) Sanshodhak, and anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft Agray-- represent key operational capabilities across maritime combat, hydrographic surveying and anti-submarine warfare.

Three indigenously built naval ships commissioned PM Modi said that strong maritime capabilities are the deciding factor for a country's economic and strategic influence, and India understands this well and is preparing for it.

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In his address after commissioning three indigenously built naval ships, the PM said India does not want to remain only a buyer country in the defence sector and the nation's armed forces cannot become just a market for the world.

"The recognition of our capabilities lies in our self-reliance and not in becoming a market for the world," he said.

Modi said India demonstrated its maritime capabilities a few years ago by commissioning aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

He said over 40 warships and submarines have been commissioned in the last few years, and 45 large naval platforms are under construction.

"No nation can become a big power without maritime prowess. Development, security and prosperity are tied to the seas," he said.

He said the frontline platforms represent key operational capabilities across maritime combat, hydrographic surveying and anti-submarine warfare.

Designed by the India Navy's Warship Design Bureau as well as by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, and constructed by GRSE, the vessels represent key operational capabilities across maritime combat, hydrographic surveying, and anti-submarine warfare.

These platforms have indigenous content exceeding 75 per cent, with extensive participation by the Indian industry, including more than 200 MSMEs, in their construction.

Together, they reflect the Navy's balanced approach to capability development, strengthening blue-water operations, enhancing maritime domain awareness, and securing coastal waters against evolving threats.

Dunagiri Dunagiri, the fifth Project 17A stealth frigate, is equipped with advanced weapons and sensors, including BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles and the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile system, significantly enhancing the Navy's combat capability.

Sanshodhak Sanshodhak, the fourth Survey Vessel (Large), is designed for coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys and collection of oceanographic and geophysical data for defence and civil applications, and is equipped with advanced survey systems including Autonomous Underwater Vehicles and Remotely Operated Vehicles.

Agray Agray, the fourth of the Arnala-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, is equipped with lightweight torpedoes, indigenous rocket launchers, and shallow-water sonar systems to detect and engage underwater threats in littoral waters.

The three platforms demonstrate the growing maturity of India's indigenous shipbuilding ecosystem, with indigenous content exceeding 75 per cent.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the commissioning of these vessels highlights the collaborative efforts of the Government of India, the Indian Navy, public sector shipyards, private industry and MSMEs in advancing the objectives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and strengthening India's maritime capabilities.