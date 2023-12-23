Indian Navy warships moving towards Israel-affiliated vessel hit by drone in Arabian Sea, 'crew safe'
Indian Defense Officials said that Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Vikram is moving towards a merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto in the Arabian Sea 217 nautical miles off Porbandar cost after it reported a fire incident suspected to be caused by a drone attack.
On Saturday, a drone strike damaged a merchant ship off the coast of India on Saturday but caused no casualties, AFP quoted two maritime agencies. One of the vessels is an Israel-affiliated merchant ship, which was struck by the unmanned drone, causing a fire, within the vessel in the Arabian Sea off India's west coast.