Indian Navy's INS Tabar rescues burning tanker in Gulf of Oman | See photos

The Indian Navy's INS Tabar responded to a distress call from the tanker MT Yi Cheng 6, which reported a major engine room fire and power failure. 18 personnel, including naval and crew members, are involved in firefighting operations, significantly reducing the fire's intensity.

Livemint
Updated30 Jun 2025, 10:32 AM IST
The Indian Navy's INS Tabar responded to a distress call from the tanker MT Yi Cheng 6, which reported a major engine room fire and power failure. (Photo: @indiannavy/X)
The Indian Navy's INS Tabar responded to a distress call from the tanker MT Yi Cheng 6, which reported a major engine room fire and power failure. (Photo: @indiannavy/X)

The Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar, currently on a mission in the Gulf of Oman, responded swiftly on Sunday to a distress call from the Pulau-flagged tanker MT Yi Cheng 6.

According to a post on X by Indian Navy Spokesperson, the vessel, which was en route from Kandla, India, to Shinas, Oman, reported a major fire in its engine room along with a complete power failure on board.

Also Read: Indian Navy inducts traditionally-built stitched INSV Kaundinya – a recreation of 5th-century ship

The tanker was carrying 14 crew members, all of Indian origin, when the incident occurred. Upon receiving the distress signal, INS Tabar launched an immediate response, it said.

 

Also Read: 90,000 Crore Naval Upgrade: Indian Navy may buy 26 Rafale, 3 Scorpene submarines by next month

The firefighting team and equipment from #INSTabar were transferred onboard by the ship's boat and helicopter.

"The firefighting team and equipment from #INSTabar were transferred onboard by the ship's boat and helicopter. 13 Indian naval personnel and 05 crew members of the stricken tanker are currently involved in firefighting operations, with the intensity of fire onboard reduced drastically," the post reads.

(This is a developing story)

Key Takeaways
  • The Indian Navy plays a crucial role in maritime safety and rescue operations.
  • Timely response to distress calls can significantly reduce loss of life during maritime emergencies.
  • International cooperation and quick action are vital in addressing emergencies at sea.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Follow all the latest updates on Israel Iran Conflict here on Livemint.

Business NewsNewsIndiaIndian Navy's INS Tabar rescues burning tanker in Gulf of Oman | See photos
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.