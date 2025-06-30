Indian Navy's INS Tabar rescues burning tanker in Gulf of Oman | See photos

The Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar, currently on a mission in the Gulf of Oman, responded swiftly on Sunday to a distress call from the Pulau-flagged tanker MT Yi Cheng 6.

According to a post on X by Indian Navy Spokesperson, the vessel, which was en route from Kandla, India, to Shinas, Oman, reported a major fire in its engine room along with a complete power failure on board.

The tanker was carrying 14 crew members, all of Indian origin, when the incident occurred. Upon receiving the distress signal, INS Tabar launched an immediate response, it said.

"The firefighting team and equipment from #INSTabar were transferred onboard by the ship's boat and helicopter. 13 Indian naval personnel and 05 crew members of the stricken tanker are currently involved in firefighting operations, with the intensity of fire onboard reduced drastically," the post reads.

(This is a developing story)