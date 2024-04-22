Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A, women officers of the Indian Navy, undertook the expedition in 'double-handed mode'.

Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini carrying two women officers has returned triumphant to its base port in Goa after undertaking a "historic transoceanic expedition" of nearly two months, the Indian Navy said on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A, women officers of the Indian Navy, undertook the expedition in “double-handed mode".

"Their exceptional journey marks a historic milestone as they become the first from India to accomplish such a feat," the Navy said in a statement {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both the women officers will now prepare for their next voyage – a circumnavigation of the globe (Sagar Parikrama -- IV expedition) – on INSV Tarini. The Sagar Parikrama is scheduled to commence in September this year.

The INSV Tarini had embarked on the expedition from INS Mandovi in Goa to Port Louis in Mauritius on February 28. The expedition showcased 'Nari Shakti' in the maritime domain, Navy officials earlier said.

It has "returned triumphant to her base port at Goa on April 21 after a historic transoceanic expedition of nearly two months duration", Navy's statement read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The expedition was flagged off from Goa by circumnavigator Cdr Abhilash Tomy (retd), who is also the mentor of the two women officers.

"After 22 days of navigating through the unpredictable elements of the Indian Ocean, INSV Tarini arrived at Port Louis, Mauritius, on March 21. This historic moment was celebrated with a series of events where the officers had the privilege of interacting with government officials from the Mauritius Coast Guard and the Indian High Commission," the statement said.

In a gesture of camaraderie and collaboration, the vessel also undertook a "training sortie" with personnel from the Mauritius Coast Guard, strengthening bilateral ties and fostering goodwill between the two maritime nations, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Navy also said that the officers, on their journey back to base, faced continuous challenges posed by heavy winds, adverse sea states, and rough seas. “Their indomitable spirit and steadfast resolve propelled them forward, guiding INSV Tarini safely back to Goa."

"Their accomplishments underscore the Indian Navy's commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women in the maritime domain."

INSV Tarini was flagged in by Commanding Officer INS Mandovi and Naval Station Commander North Goa at the boat pool of INS Mandovi, in presence of naval personnel and families of Station Mandovi, symbolising the collective achievement and camaraderie within the Indian Navy, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

