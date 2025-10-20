Indian Navy's song ‘Kasam Sindoor Ki’ wins hearts on Diwali, PM Modi says it will remain ‘eteched’ in his memory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the Indian Navy, who sang a heartfelt song on Operation Sindoor at a cultural programme last evening, where the leader was present.

PM Modi spent Diwali with the Indian Navy on board INS Vikrant. During the cultural prohramme, Navy personnel sang ‘Kasam Sindoor Ki’, a heartfelt song written by them to commemorate the success of the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor.

The Prime Minister stressed that the song will remain ‘etched’ in his memories.

“Will always cherish the cultural programme on board INS Vikrant last evening. The naval personnel are truly creative and versatile. They penned a song ‘Kasam Sindoor Ki’ which will remain etched in my memory,” he wrote in a post on X.

Watch the video here:

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with Indian Navy Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with the Indian Navy, where he participated in the cultural programme and also took part in Bara Khana (ceremonial feast).

The Prime Minister boarded INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa on Sunday evening to participate in the festivities with the soldiers.

Sharing pictures of participating in the Bara Khana event with Navy officials, he wrote, “Bara Khana is an integral part of the armed forces traditions. At INS Vikrant last evening, took part in the Bara Khana with naval personnel.”

PM Modi also witnessed the Air Power Demo, as the MiG 29 fighters took off and landed on a short runway, both at day and in the dark night. He called the flypast a “breathtaking display of skill, discipline and technological excellence.”

He called INS Vikrant the pride of the nation.

“This is the largest warship constructed indigenously. I recall the programme in Kochi when it was commissioned. And now, today, I had the opportunity to be here to mark Diwali,” he said.

PM Modi had commissioned the INS Vikrant to the Indian Navy in September 2022.

The warships which took part in the Steampast include: INS Vikrant, INS Vikramaditya, INS Surat, INS Mormugao, INS Chennai, INS Imphal, INS Kolkata, INS Tushil, INS Tabar, INS Teg, INS Betwa, INS Deepak, and INS Aditya.

The Flypast included - Chetak, with flag and naval ensign, MH 60 R, Seaking, Kamov 31, Dornier and P8I and MiG 29K.

Earlier, PM Modi addressed Navy personnel aboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, presently stationed off the coast of Goa and Karwar in the Arabian Sea.