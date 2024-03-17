How Indian Navy's warship, drones, aircraft, and MARCOs forced Somali pirates to surrender?
In a 40-hour-long joint operation, the Indian Navy successfully rescued the Bulk cargo vessel Ruen which was hijaced by Somali pirates
Bulk cargo vessel Ruen, which was hijacked by pirates three months ago, was rescued in a joint operation carried out by Indian Navy's INS Kolkata with the support of INS Subhadra, High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE RPA) drones, P8I maritime patrol aircraft, and MARCOS PRAHARs.