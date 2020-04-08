The Indian Newspaper Society on Wednesday urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to withdraw her suggestion to the government to impose a two-year ban on media advertisements by the government and public sector undertakings.

“Such a proposal tantamounts to financial censorship. It is a very small amount as far as government spending is concerned, but it is a huge amount for the Newspaper industry which is essential for any vibrant democracy, and is struggling to survive," the society said in a statement.

In a statement by Mary Paul, the INS stated: "Print is the only industry, which has a wage board and the Government decides how much the employees should be paid. This being the only industry where market forces don’t decide salaries, the Government has a responsibility towards the industry".

It also noted that advertisement and circulation revenue had already declined due to recession and the digital onslaught. “Further to add to the problem, we now face severe financial crisis due to the complete lockdown of industries and business," the statement said.

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting five measures to save money for the fight against Covid-19 including steps to stop advertising in print, electronic and radio. The Association of Radio Operators and the News Broadcasters’ Association have already issued statements criticising the suggestion.

