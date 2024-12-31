The case of Nimisha Priya has again come to light after Yemen Yemen President Rashad al-Alimi on Monday approved the death sentence for her. After this, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswa came on the case wherein he said that “the government is extending all possible help in the matter.” Yemen media reports have also indicated that her sentence would be executed within a month’s time.
