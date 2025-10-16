Indian nurse on death row: Nimisha Priya's execution in Yemen stayed, SC told — 'only good thing is...'

The Supreme Court was informed on Thursday that the execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who is on death row in Yemen for murder, had been stayed, and nothing adverse was happening.

According to news agency PTI, Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, told the Supreme Court bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that a new mediator has stepped into the matter.

When the Supreme Court asked, “What has happened to the execution?," the counsel appearing for petitioner organisation ‘Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council’ said the execution was stayed as of now.

"There is a new mediator who has stepped into the picture," Venkataramani said while adding, "The only good thing is, nothing adverse is happening".

The petitioner's counsel said the matter may be adjourned.

"List in January 2026. It will be open for the parties to apply for early listing in case the situation so demands," the bench said.

Nimisha Priya's death row case The Supreme Court was hearing a plea seeking direction to the Centre to use diplomatic channels to save the 38-year-old nurse, who was convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner in 2017.

Priya, who hailed from Palakkad in Kerala was sentenced to death in 2020 and her final appeal was rejected in 2023. She is imprisoned in a jail in the Yemen capital Sana'a.

Nimisha Priya's execution was scheduled for July 16. But, the Supreme Court was apprised earlier that her execution had been stayed.

The petitioner's counsel had earlier told the Supreme Court that payment of blood money to the family of the deceased permissible under the Sharia law could be explored. He had said the victim's family might pardon Priya if blood money was paid.

In June this year, the central government had told the Supreme Court that it had exhausted all possible options to save Nimisha Priya, but nothing has worked out so far, Bar and Bench reported.

On July 17, India said it was in touch with Yemeni authorities as well as certain friendly nations as part of efforts to reach a "mutually agreeable solution" in the case.

On July 18, the Centre had informed the court that efforts were on and the government was trying everything possible to ensure Priya came out safely.

The petitioner's counsel had earlier said Priya's mother was in Yemen to negotiate with the victim's family and she has gone there as the Delhi High Court asked the Centre to give her permission to travel.

On August 14, the Supreme Court was informed by the counsel for the petitioner organisation that there was "no immediate threat" to Priya.

‘Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council’ is extending legal support to Priya.