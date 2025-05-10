Indian officer dies as Pakistani shelling hits his home in J&K's Rajouri, says CM Omar Abdullah

An officer of the J&K Administration Services died as Pakistani shelling hit his residence in the Rajouri town of Jammu and Kashmir early Saturday. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared the “devastating news” on X social media platform.

Omar Abdullah said, “We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services.”

“Today the residence of the officer was hit by Pak shelling as they targeted Rajouri town killing our Additional District Development Commissioner Sh Raj Kumar Thappa,” Abdullah said.

“Just yesterday he was accompanying the Deputy CM around the district & attended the online meeting I chaired…I’ve no words to express my shock & sadness at this terrible loss of life. May his soul rest in peace,” Omar Abdullah posted on X on Saturday.

News agency ANI cited officials as saying that Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Raj Kumar Thappa and his two staff members were seriously injured when an artillery shell hit his residence in Rajouri town.

They were rushed to the Government Medical College. “Thapa succumbed to his injuries while the condition of his staff members is stated to be critical,” according to the officials.

India-Pakistan border tension Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Pakistan carried out cross-border shelling on Saturday, causing significant damage to civilian areas in Jammu's Rajouri district and heightening fears among residents. Advertisement

Visuals showed houses and property damaged in Rajouri region after a series of explosions were reported in the region on Saturday.

Earlier, ANI reported about a civilian being injured in a Pakistani attack in Rajouri, J&K, on Saturday. "...One injured person has been brought here. Doctors and the entire team are ready. His treatment began immediately...," said Farukh Ahmed Wani, the security incharge at the hospital, was quoted as saying.