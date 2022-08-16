Indian Oil aims to restart Paradip refinery from mid-Sept: Report

Indian Oil Corp will restart crude processing at its 300,000 barrel per day Paradip refinery in eastern Odisha state from mid-September after a 45-day maintenance turnaround, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

The refinery has one crude unit.

While the crude unit was shut from Aug. 1, the naphtha hydrotreater, continuous catalytic reformer, diesel hydrotreater, coker and alkylation units were shut sequentially. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IOC did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

IOC did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

