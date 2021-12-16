Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian Oil Corporation cuts aviation turbine fuel prices effective from today

Indian Oil Corporation cuts aviation turbine fuel prices effective from today

December 16, 2021

The Indian Oil Corporation on Thursday slashed the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price which is to be effective from today. As per the latest reduced ATF rates for domestic airlines, in Delhi it has been reduced to 74,022.41 per kilolitre, in Kolkata it is 78,215.01 per kilolitre. In the financial capital Mumbai it is 72,448.20 per kilolitre, while in Chennai it is 76,197.80 per kilolitre.

While for domestic airlines on international runs, the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was reduced by 739.90 per kilolitre in Delhi and in Kolkata to 778.87 per kilolitre. In the financial capital Mumbai to 733.11 per kilolitre and in Chennai to 733.75 per kilolitre. 

This comes just a month after the oil marketing companies (OMCs) raised prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by about 13.8% from October, and by 95.8% in the last one year, as global crude oil prices firmed up on improved demand.

Jet fuel makes up 30-40% of the cost of running an airline in India and an increase in prices will hurt profit margins of airlines which have reported huge losses over the last few quarters due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Jet fuel prices are revised every fortnight. Brent crude prices have risen by over 100% during the last year.

Until February 2021, ATF prices remained lower than the year-ago period, but prices have been rising since then, as per rating agency ICRA. ATF prices in March, April, May, June, July, and August were higher by 3.0%, 59.8%, 103.4%, 86.3%, 59.7%, 55.3%, respectively, on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis.

In September, prices rose 54.6% year-on-year, attributed to the low base of September 2020 when rates had declined 32.2%, a result of the pandemic.

