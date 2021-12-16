Indian Oil Corporation cuts aviation turbine fuel prices effective from today

The Indian Oil Corporation on Thursday slashed the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price which is to be effective from today. As per the latest reduced ATF rates for domestic airlines, in Delhi it has been reduced to ₹74,022.41 per kilolitre, in Kolkata it is ₹78,215.01 per kilolitre. In the financial capital Mumbai it is ₹72,448.20 per kilolitre, while in Chennai it is ₹76,197.80 per kilolitre.

