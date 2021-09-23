IOCL Recruitment 2021: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications to recruit engineers for its refineries, petrochemical units in states of Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

IOCL said it is hiring for its units at Guwahati, Digboi and Bongaigaon in Assam, Barauni in Bihar, Vadodara in Gujarat, Haldia in West Bengal, Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, Panipat in Haryana and Paradip in Odisha.

Application process has begun and will continue till 12 October 2021.

Interested candidates can apply online through official site - www.iocl.com

Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification to ensure their eligibility.

Name of posts and qualification

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production): 3 years Diploma in Chemical / Refinery & Petrochemical Engg. or B.Sc. (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from a recognized Institute/ University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions.

I Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U): 3 years Diploma in Mechanical or Electrical Engg. from recognized Institute/University & Boiler Competency Certificate (Ist Class or IInd Class)

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant– IV: 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from recognized Institute/ University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved/identified for PwBD positions.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Mechanical)/ Junior Technical Assistant - IV: 3 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from recognized Institute/ University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved/ identified for PwBD positions or Matric with ITI in Fitter Trade with Pass class.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)/ Junior TechnicalAssistant - IV: 3 years Diploma in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Electronics/ Instrumentation & Control Engineering from a recognized Institute/ University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved/identified for PwBD positions.

Junior Quality Control Analyst-IV: B.Sc. with Physics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry & Mathematics with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved/identified for PwBD positions.

Junior Material Assistant – IV/ Junior Technical Assistant - IV: 3 years Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical/Instrumentation Engg. from recognized Institute/University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved/identified for PwBD positions.

Key dates

Last date for submission of application: 12 October

Tentative date of written test: 24 October

How to apply

Visit - website www.iocl.com

Go to ‘What’s New’

Go to - Requirement of Experienced Non-Executive Personnel 2021 in IOCL, Refineries Division

Click on “Detailed advertisement" (to refer to the advertisement)

Click on “Click here to Apply Online" ( to fill online application form)

The link to online application will remain open till 12 October 2021

Applications submitted through on-line mode will ONLY be accepted.

All future communication with candidate will take place only through website/ email/ SMS

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.