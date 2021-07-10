The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is looking for graduate engineers with sound academic record to join the organization as engineers/officers from five — Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mechanical Engineering — disciplines.

Few candidates would also be selected for Engagement as Graduate Apprentice Engineers (GAEs) in line with Apprenticeship Act, 1961. GAEs are offered lump sum monthly stipend and on the basis of their satisfactory performance during the apprenticeship period, they may be absorbed in the Corporation in the pay scale applicable to induction level officers at the time of such absorption.

Registration process has begun and will continue till 26th July. Interested candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification posted on the official site and apply online.

Here are some important details

Who can apply

Only Indian Nationals are eligible to apply

Applicants must have qualified in GATE 2021

Age

Maximum age should be 26 years (for General and EWS Sections)

Eligible Disciplines (GATE 2021)

Candidates must have qualified in the GATE 2021 examination from one of the following disciplines: Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mechanical Engineering.

GATE marks of previous years won't be accepted.

Educational Qualification

B.Tech./BE /equivalent as full-time regular course from institutions/colleges/ universities/ deemed niversities duly recognized by AICTE/UGC in anyone of the following disciplines: Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mechanical Engineering.

Remuneration

Candidates selected as Engineers/Officers will receive a starting Basic Pay of Rs. 50,000/- per month and shall be placed in the pay scale of Rs. 50,000 - 1,60,000.

Last date to apply

Last date of applying for posts advertised in this advertisement is 26th July, 2021

How to apply

Visit official site - https://iocl.com/

On Home Page, go to - 'What's New'

Click on - Recruitment of Engineers/Officers and Engagement as Graduate Apprentice Engineers in IOCL through GATE-2021

You will be directed to a new page

For detailed advertisement, click on - 'Click Here to view the Detailed Advertisement'

To apply, click on the second link - 'Click Here to Apply'

You will again be directed to a new page

Start with - 'New Registration'

Any query?

In case of any query, write to IOCL at recruit2021@indianoil.in





