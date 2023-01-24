Indian Oil Corporation to invest ₹2,200 crore in Tamil Nadu2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 10:48 PM IST
- The company constitutes a 57% share in Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPS), 36.9% in petrol, and 43.9% in diesel in the state of Tamil Nadu
With an objective to take the major grassroots and expansion projects in the state of Tamil Nadu, the Indian Oil Corporation announced that it has planned investments of around ₹2,200 crore in the state over the next two years.
