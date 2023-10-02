Oil firms struggle for rigs as crude spike sparks shortage
State-run exploration and production companies are finding it difficult to hire offshore rigs, with global and West Asian oil companies having tied up a large number of them. A similar shortage has also hit onshore rigs.
NEW DELHI : Indian oil firms are facing a massive shortage of rigs amid a global rush sparked by rising oil prices, potentially upsetting their upstream exploration plans.
