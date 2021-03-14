OPEN APP
State-run Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) is helping in the country’ ongoing vaccination drive by helping with cold chain equipment infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Manipur.

With a logistic network spread across the country, India’ largest fuel retailer is procuring cold chain equipment such as ice-line refrigerator (ILR), deep freezer (DF), walk-in-cooler (WIC), walk-in-freezer (WIF) and refrigerated truck (RT) for the storage and transportation of vaccine, the public sector unit said in a recent statement.

This comes against the backdrop of India administering vaccine doses on the 58th day of the vaccination drive against coronavirus, with the total number of jabs crossing 2.91 crore. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January, with vaccination of healthcare workers.

“A total of 29,192,547 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today," health and family welfare ministry said in a statement late on Saturday.

This comes against the backdrop of worrying signs from Maharashtra. Also, eight states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

The vaccination of front line workers started from 2 February. The next phase of covid-19 vaccination has commenced from 1 March for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

