IOCL Recruitment 2021: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications to engage technical and non-technical trade apprentices at its locations in states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana.

Application process has begun and the last date for submission is 27 December. Candidates can apply through official website - https://iocl.com/

However, before applying, candidates are advised to read the notification for details of educational qualification and other eligibility criteria.

The candidates who have undergone apprenticeship earlier or pursuing apprenticeship training in an industry or have job experience for a period of 1 year or more are not eligible.

Applicants who have completed three years after acquiring the prescribed qualification for engagement of technician apprentice i.e., diploma in engineering in relevant discipline shall not be eligible for engagement as technician apprentice.

Candidates are advised to register as a Trade Apprentice online in the following portals under the respective State

a) Trade Apprentice - ITI at http://apprenticeshipindia.org/candidate-registration

b) Trade Apprentice Accountant at http://apprenticeshipindia.org/candidate-registration

c) Trade Apprentice- Data Entry Operator & Retails Sales Associate at http://apprenticeshipindia.org/candidate-registration

d) Technician Apprentice – Diploma at https://www.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/commonRedirect/registermenunew!registermenunew.action

Qualification

For all discipline, the qualification prescribed shall be from a recognized University/Institute as a full time regular course in relevant disciplines.

Qualification acquired through part-time/correspondence/distance learning mode shall render the candidate ineligible.

Diploma under recognized lateral entry scheme (Class XII/ITI) admitted in the second year of diploma course shall also be considered.

