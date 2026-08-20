Indian Oil signs five-year deal to supply petroleum products to Mauritius

New Delhi: State-run refinery and oil marketing major Indian Oil Corp Ltd has signed an agreement with State Trading Corporation of Mauritius for the supply of petrol, diesel and jet fuel to Mauritius for five years. The Indian government also has tied up with the Mauritius government for cooperation in the oil & gas sector.

In a post on X on Thursday, union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri wrote: “Delighted to sign a landmark government-to-government MoU on oil & gas cooperation with Hon’ble Minister of Commerce and Consumer Protection of Mauritius, Sh. John Michaël Tzoun Sao Yeung Sik Yuen, alongside a five-year agreement between @IndianOilcl and the State Trading Corporation of Mauritius for the assured supply of petroleum products to Mauritius.”

He said the agreement will help Mauritius meet its requirements of petrol, diesel, marine gas oil and aviation turbine fuel, providing long-term supply certainty, greater price stability and enhanced energy security while supporting the nation’s mobility, connectivity and economic growth.

"Building on an energy partnership that goes back to 2001, when Indian Oil began serving Mauritius through Indian Oil Mauritius Limited, this milestone reflects India’s reliability and commitment as a trusted energy partner," he added.

The agreement comes amid global energy market volatility and petroleum product shortages triggered by the war in West Asia and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Fourth-largest refiner With a capacity of around 258 million tonnes, India is the world’s fourth-largest refiner and a major exporter of petroleum products. It supplies fuel to neighbouring nations including Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives, as well as regions like southeast Asia and Europe. Indian refiners exported $16.74 billion worth of petroleum products in the first quarter (April-June) of the current fiscal year, according to data from the petroleum planning and analysis cell. The government aims to boost national refining capacity to over 309 million tonnes a year by 2032.

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