Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Boost to e-mobility': Indian Oil partners with Israel's Phinergy to manufacture metal-air batteries

'Boost to e-mobility': Indian Oil partners with Israel's Phinergy to manufacture metal-air batteries

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addresses at the virtual inauguration of IOC Phinergy Private Limited
2 min read . 06:35 AM IST Staff Writer

Leading automotive manufacturers Maruti Suzuki and Ashok Leyland have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the IOC Phinergy Private Limited. This is expected to prove to be a significant boost to India's pursuit of e-mobility

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Wednesday entered into a collaboration with the Israeli start-up company Phinergy to form IOC Phinergy Private Limited.

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Wednesday entered into a collaboration with the Israeli start-up company Phinergy to form IOC Phinergy Private Limited.

The collaboration will manufacture Aluminum-Air systems in India to boost the "Make in India" programme and recycle used Aluminum to strengthen India's energy security.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Uttar Pradesh: 10 inmates test positive for Covid-19 at Kanpur jail

1 min read . 07:23 AM IST

SBI PO final results 2021 declared at sbi.co.in. Steps to check

1 min read . 07:17 AM IST

Train runs backwards for 35 kilometres in Uttarakhand: watch

1 min read . 06:58 AM IST

EU should 'expect countermeasures' from China following human rights sanctions: Report

1 min read . 06:51 AM IST

The collaboration will manufacture Aluminum-Air systems in India to boost the "Make in India" programme and recycle used Aluminum to strengthen India's energy security.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Uttar Pradesh: 10 inmates test positive for Covid-19 at Kanpur jail

1 min read . 07:23 AM IST

SBI PO final results 2021 declared at sbi.co.in. Steps to check

1 min read . 07:17 AM IST

Train runs backwards for 35 kilometres in Uttarakhand: watch

1 min read . 06:58 AM IST

EU should 'expect countermeasures' from China following human rights sanctions: Report

1 min read . 06:51 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Why India needs to look east at Taiwan

According to an official statement, leading automotive manufacturers Maruti Suzuki and Ashok Leyland have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the IOC Phinergy Private Limited. This is expected to prove to be a significant boost to India's pursuit of e-mobility.

"The joint venture will facilitate will help India in its journey towards clean, sustainable, affordable, safe, and long-lasting energy options and facilitate much faster adoption of e-vehicles in the country," said Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan after the collaboration.

"The fruition of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, inter alia, resulted in this Joint Venture being launched today," he added.

According to Pradhan, the onerous task of ensuring ample access to energy combined with the need to have a smaller carbon footprint will be made easy with the development of indigenous batteries using locally available Aluminum.

The minister further said that the Aluminum-Air systems in India will help the country in becoming "Aatmanirbhar" for energy requirements.

TRENDING STORIES See All

He expressed happiness that apart from Maruti Suzuki, leading automobile industry representatives such as Ashok Leyland and Mahindra Electric are part of the validation of the technology, while urging the Indian industry, primarily the automotive manufacturers, to extend all necessary support to the joint venture for commercializing the Aluminum-Air technology.

Steinitz also lauded the initiative, saying that this is indicative of increasingly close cooperation between the two countries.

Tarun Kapoor, Secretary, MoP&NG, said that India's energy demand is going to increase at a faster pace compared to the world, and the country is looking for a breakthrough in storage technology-batteries that are compact, cheaper, lighter and have higher energy density. He described today's initiative as pathbreaking, according to the release.

"With one of the most extensive customer interfaces in the country, IndianOil has been working continuously to improve customer's experience and provide solutions for all kinds of energy needs. The JV between IndianOil and Phinergy for commercializing Aluminum-Air technology is an important initiative towards technology-driven Energy Transition," said IndianOil chairman SM Vaidya.

"Al-Air technology will help us overcome most of the current challenges for e-Vehicles and address most of the potential customers' pain-points, including range anxiety, higher cost of purchase, and safety issues. This technology will also boost India's existing aluminium industry and help the nation become Self-reliant in the energy field and promote the 'Make in India' drive," added Vaidya.

Dr SSV Ramakumar, Director (R&D) spoke about the game the changing technology of metal-air battery which would define a new e-mobility paradigm in the Indian context.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.