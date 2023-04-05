Rising crude prices, tax cuts may not help oil producers

Rising crude prices, tax cuts may not help oil producers4 min read . 12:17 AM IST
Analysts are not enthused considering the frequent revisions in windfall taxes
New Delhi: While the central government’s decision to withdraw windfall taxes on local crude oil could be positive for upstream oil producers such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL), analysts are wary.
The government on Tuesday slashed windfall taxes on domestic crude oil to zero from ₹3,500 a tonne ($5.8 a barrel earlier).
The special additional excise duty (SAED) on diesel has also been cut to ₹0.5 a litre, including cess, compared to ₹1 a litre earlier, while those on ATF and petrol remained unchanged.
The revision typically takes place every fortnight.
On 4 April, the government took into consideration declining crude price during the fortnight ended 1 April to arrive at the decision. However, considering that oil prices started moving up yet again from Monday, the windfall taxes may be reinstated if prices continue to rise further.
Commenting on the latest revision in special additional excise duty, Sabyasachi Majumdar, senior vice-president and group head of rating agency, ICRA Ltd, said there was a moderation in crude prices closer to the last revision in SAED on 21 March, hence the reduction in duty. However, crude prices jumped since the OPEC-plus announced additional production cuts of 1.16 million barrels per day. Therefore, SAED can be expected to increase in the next revision if the crude prices remain elevated, Majumdar added.
Considering the frequent revisions in windfall taxes, analysts are not much enthused on an earnings upside for the domestic oil producers, despite a rise in crude oil prices.
Following production cuts of 1.6 million barrels a day announced by several OPEC-plus countries, led by Saudi Arabia, and 500,000 barrels per day cut by Russia, (or a total of around 1.6million barrels a day) Brent crude, which was trading at sub-$80 a barrel levels on Sunday, suddenly spiked to around $86 per barrel.
A section of experts said crude prices could even touch $95 a barrel levels.
However, Avishek Datta, analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher, said Indian oil producers may not see a substantial rise in net realizations, as the windfall taxes may eventually take away a larger portion of their incremental profits.
Kotak Institutional equities analysts said: “For upstream companies, there will not be any benefit from higher oil prices, as windfall taxes limit oil price realization to about $75 a barrel."
Net realizations for OIL and ONGC was at $77-78 a barrel in Q3 and despite the rise in crude prices and cut in windfall taxes, analysts expected net realizations to remain flat. On the fortnightly revision of windfall taxes, Yogesh Patil senior analyst, Centrum Broking Ltd, said ONGC’s and OIL’s net realization on the sale of crude will be in the range of $75-78 barrel till the next revision.
Windfall profit taxes were imposed by the Centre on 1 July 2022, following the super normal profits being earned by oil and gas producers and exporters during a high crude price environment, when Brent had crossed $130 a barrel in June 2022, as the Russia-Ukraine war led to supply disruptions.
Thereafter, India joined a growing number of countries taxing super normal profits of energy firms. The government’s collection from the special additional excise duty imposed on the production of crude oil and the export of petroleum products from 1 July 2022 is estimated at around ₹40,000 crore for FY23, according to Icra.
Meanwhile the likely fall in gas prices remains a concern for oil and gas producers. Gas prices for domestically produced gas (APM Gas) that see revisions every six months, though, have not seen any change since 1 April and will continue at $8.57 per mmbtu (million British thermal units) on a provisional basis till further orders.
However, once the recommendation of the government-appointed gas price review committee, led by Kirit Parikh, is implemented within a few weeks, it will reduce gas realisations for companies, analysts said. The panel suggested that the monthly price of gas produced from old blocks be fixed at 10% of the monthly average of the Indian crude basket, with a cap of $6.5 per mmBtu and a floor price of $4 per mmBtu.
Analysts maintained that incremental earnings of upstream producers will depend mostly on the rise in production volumes from hereon.