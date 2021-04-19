Indian Oil provides oxygen to Delhi, Haryana, Punjab hospitals for free

As parts of the country re-impose lockdowns, super spreader events such as political rallies and the Kumbh Mela threaten to spread covid-19 infections to India’s villages, where testing and treatment facilities are nearly non-existent, as attendees return home. PM Modi on Saturday urged that the Kumbh Mela "should now only be symbolic" amid the surge in cases.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}