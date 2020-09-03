Indian Oil's crude carrier catches fire off Colombo: report

Indian Oil's crude carrier catches fire off Colombo: report1 min read . 11:41 AM IST
NEW DELHI : A very large crude carrier New Diamond, chartered by India's top refiner Indian Oil Corp , caught fire in the morning off Colombo, sources with knowledge about the matter told Reuters.
The full loaded vessel was heading to Paradip in eastern India from Mina Al Ahmandi in Kuwait, Refinitiv's ship tracking data shows.
No immediate comment was available from IOC.
