Indian Oil to invest 17,825 cr in Gujarat refinery expansion, petchem project

IOC is currently implementing an ethylene glycol project at its Paradip refinery in Odisha, as well as a paraxylene/purified terephthalic acid (PX/PTA) plant at the site. An acrylics/oxo-alcohol project at the Gujarat refinery and capacity expansion of the naphtha cracker and PX/PTA plant at its Panipat complex in Haryana are also being implemented.