Indian Oil to recoup most dues from Go First through bank guarantees: Report2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 08:01 PM IST
IOC, the country's largest fuel retailer, was the sole supplier of jet fuel to low-cost carrier Go First, which filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, blaming ‘faulty’ Pratt & Whitney engines for the grounding of about half its fleet
NEW DELHI : Indian Oil Corp will recoup $61.14 million of jet fuel sales to cash-strapped Go First by cashing in bank guarantees and is optimistic it will recover a further $6.11 million for unsecured sales made in the past few months, sources said.
