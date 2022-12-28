Indian Oil to undertake TB elimination project in Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

Indian Oil will provide a cost-effective, novel molecular diagnostic machine to improve access, availability, and utilisation of TB diagnostic services in aspirational districts of Uttar Pradesh and remote tribal areas of Chhattisgarh.
NEW DELHI: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central TB Division (CTD) under the Union health ministry and the states of Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to undertake intensified tuberculosis (TB) elimination project, as part of its CSR activities.
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, “As part of the holistic governance approach, both ministries have collaborated through this MoU. This agreement will bolster Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to end Tuberculosis in India by 2025, five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)."
The diagnostic support provided as part of the MoU will strengthen the efforts to identify TB patients enabling timely treatment, the minister said.
“Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh share the highest burden of TB cases among large states in India. With a multi-pronged approach that addresses all aspects of TB at its different stages, this ambitious anti-TB campaign, as part of IOCL’s CSR, aims to ensure early identification of presumptive TB and prompt diagnosis using high-sensitivity diagnostic tests at the doorstep," the health ministry said in a statement.
The drive also aims to offer sustainable and equitable access to free high-quality TB treatment, care, and support services to the people of Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
Indian Oil is the first corporate to supplement state efforts in Active Case Finding campaign (ACF) by investing close to ₹64 crore in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, covering approximately 10% of its population once a year for three years.
“The corporation will also introduce 18 mobile medical vans equipped with cutting-edge diagnostic technology in Uttar Pradesh. This would aid diagnosis of TB in rural areas and hard-to-reach communities leading to improved early case detection and thereby ensuring early treatment," the ministry added.
Indian Oil will provide a cost-effective, novel molecular diagnostic machine to improve access, availability, and utilisation of TB diagnostic services in aspirational districts of Uttar Pradesh and remote tribal areas of Chhattisgarh.
