Indian Oil unveils indoor solar cooking system

Indian Oil unveils indoor solar cooking system1 min read . 22 Jun 2022
New Delhi: In a bid to move towards clean fuel state-run Indian Oil Corporation Ltd on Tuesday unveiled its indigenously developed solar cooking system.
The company demostrated the rechargeable, and kitchen-connected indoor solar cooking system, ‘Surya Nutan’. Price of the three models vary in the rage of ₹12,000 and ₹23,000.
“Insulation design of Surya Nutan minimizes radiative and conductive heat losses," the company said in a statement.
The cooking stove can be used in all weather and seasons including when the Sun is not available for long durations or for continuous days, such as monsoons and extreme winter, it added.
Indian Oil said that the innovation is a major step towards energy transition and energy security as India currently imports 50% of its LPG requirements.
Chairman of the company S.M. Vaidya said the PSU may manufacture the stoves on its own or may also go for contract manufacturing.
The company will initially reach out to the customer through its LPG network.
The stove has a 10-year life with no maintenance. It does not have a traditional battery that needs replacement. Also, the solar panel has a 25-year life, according to the company
The stove has a 10-year life with no maintenance. It does not have a traditional battery that needs replacement. Also, the solar panel has a 25-year life, according to the company