Indian outbound travel surges, Vietnam leads destination list
Growing numbers of Indian travellers, boosted by rising incomes, are shaping a promising future for the travel sector. Projections foresee an addition of over 20 million middle-class individuals and nearly 2 million high-income earners in India over the next five years.
New Delhi: India's travel market is buzzing, and there is no denying that. Outbound travel from India has seen a significant spike, with Vietnam emerging as a favoured international destination.