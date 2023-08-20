Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Indian Passenger arrested with 15 crore worth of Cocaine at Mumbai airport

1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 02:55 PM IST Livemint

DRI seizes drug worth 15 cr at Mumbai airport; Indian passenger and Ugandan woman held

Mumbai: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seizes a white powder, purported to be cocaine, worth about 15 crore from an Indian passenger at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

An Indian passenger was arrested after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized white powder, purported to be cocaine, worth about 15 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Sunday.

THE DRI official recovered 1,496 grams of a white powder, purported to be cocaine. The value of the drug is said to be approximately 15 crore in the illicit market.

According to PTI news agency, the passenger who came via a flight from Addis Ababa to Mumbai was apprehended on Friday.

Further, the DRI officers laid a trap and apprehended the recipient, who came to collect the contraband at Vashi in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

The nabbed recipient is a female Ugandan national, the official said.

Both the carrier and recipient have been arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. An investigation is in progress to unearth further links to the drugs supply chain, the official added.

Separately, the anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police yesterday arrested two drug peddlers and seized drugs worth an estimated to be 38 lakh in the international market. The accused have been sent to police custody till August 22.

The operation was carried out by the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell in the Matunga area of Mumbai.

In another case, the Navi Mumbai police arrested a 39-year-old Nigerian man for alleged possession of mephedrone worth 10.3 lakh on Friday. The police's anti-narcotics cell (ANC) laid a trap in Taloja area and intercepted the accused Onenka Clement Igboije .

Updated: 20 Aug 2023, 02:55 PM IST
