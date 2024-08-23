Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Indian bus with 40 onboard plunges into Marsyangdi river in Nepal; 11 killed, toll likely to rise

Indian bus with 40 onboard plunges into Marsyangdi river in Nepal; 11 killed, toll likely to rise

Livemint , Written By Jocelyn Fernandes

An Indian passenger bus with 40 people onboard has plunged into the Marsyangdi river in Tanahun district, confirms Nepal Police, ANI reported. As per PTI, 10-11 bodies have been recovered by rescue teams.

File image of a rescue mission from July 2024, when members search for the two passenger buses that fell into the Trishuli River after a landslide in Nepal's Chitwan district.

An Indian passenger bus with 40 people onboard has plunged into the Marsyangdi river in Tanahun district, Nepal Police has confirmed, as per an ANI report.

As per the official, the bus was on the way to Kathmandu from Pokhara. Further details awaited.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

PTI reported that 10-11 people have been killed in the accident.

14 Unconscious, Rushed To Hospital

According to a report by the AP, the bus veered off the highway and rolled toward a fast-flowing river, stopping on the rocky bank. It added that the top part of the bus had been ripped but the wreckage did not plunge into the Marsyangdi river.

The AP report said 14 people were pulled out of the bus unconscious and rushed to hospitals nearby.

Bus Likely From Uttar Pradesh

“The bus bearing number plate UP FT 7623 plunged into the river and is lying on the bank of the river," DSP Deepkumar Raya from the District Police Office Tanahun told ANI.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner told ANI they are trying to establish contact to find out if any person from Uttar Pradesh was on the bus.

Rescue Operations Underway

A team of 45 Armed Police Force personnel led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Madhav Paudel from the Armed Police Force Nepal Disaster Management Training School are on site to carry out the rescue operation, the PTI report added.

ANI has shared a video of the rescue operation on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter). The video was released by Nepal-based news wire agency the Rastriya Samachar Samiti.

In July this year, 65 people on two buses were swept into the Trishuli river in Nepal, ANI said. The buses — one Kathmandu-bound Angel bus and one Ganpati Deluxe en route to Kathmandu to Rautahat's Gaur, were swept away in heavy downpour, it added.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.