India has improved its passport power ranking for the year 2022, climbing seven places to rank in 83rd place compared to the 90th position last year, according to the latest report from the Henley Passport Index.

Indian passport holders can now visit 59 destinations worldwide including Oman (latest addition) without obtaining a visa. India has added 35 more destinations since 2006.

The Henley Passport Index ranks all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Japan and Singapore ranked first on the index with visa-free access to 192 destinations. Germany and South Korea ranked second with visa-free access to 190 destinations.

The Pakistani passport has been ranked as the fourth worst passport for international travel for the third consecutive year, local media reported citing the report by the Henley Passport Index 2022 on Thursday.

According to the report, Pakistani passport holders have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 31 destinations around the world.

Afghani passport sits at the bottom of the index of 199 passports.

The index doesn't take temporary restrictions into account.

These are the visa-free access destinations for Indian passport holders

OCEANIA

Cook Islands

Fiji

Marshall Islands 

Micronesia

Niue

Palau Islands 

Samoa 

Tuvalu 

Vanuatu

MIDDLE EAST

Iran 

Jordan 

Oman

Qatar

EUROPE

Albania

Serbia

CARIBBEAN

Barbados

British Virgin Islands

Dominica

Grenada

Haiti

Jamaica

Montserrat

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia 

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

ASIA

Bhutan

Cambodia 

Indonesia

Laos 

Macao (SAR China)

Maldives 

Myanmar 

Nepal

Sri Lanka 

Thailand 

Timor-Leste 

AMERICAS

Bolivia 

El Salvador

AFRICA

Botswana 

Cape Verde Islands 

Comores Islands 

Ethiopia 

Gabon 

Guinea-Bissau 

Madagascar 

Mauritania 

Mauritius

Mozambique 

Rwanda 

Senegal

Seychelles 

Sierra Leone 

Somalia 

Tanzania 

Togo 

Tunisia

Uganda 

Zimbabwe 

 

 

 

