Indian passport gets stronger, 59 countries offer visa-free access. List here1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2022, 09:04 AM IST
Japan and Singapore ranked first on the index with visa-free access to 192 destinations.
India has improved its passport power ranking for the year 2022, climbing seven places to rank in 83rd place compared to the 90th position last year, according to the latest report from the Henley Passport Index.
Indian passport holders can now visit 59 destinations worldwide including Oman (latest addition) without obtaining a visa. India has added 35 more destinations since 2006.
The Henley Passport Index ranks all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
Japan and Singapore ranked first on the index with visa-free access to 192 destinations. Germany and South Korea ranked second with visa-free access to 190 destinations.
The Pakistani passport has been ranked as the fourth worst passport for international travel for the third consecutive year, local media reported citing the report by the Henley Passport Index 2022 on Thursday.
According to the report, Pakistani passport holders have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 31 destinations around the world.
Afghani passport sits at the bottom of the index of 199 passports.
The index doesn't take temporary restrictions into account.
These are the visa-free access destinations for Indian passport holders
OCEANIA
Cook Islands
Fiji
Marshall Islands
Micronesia
Niue
Palau Islands
Samoa
Tuvalu
Vanuatu
MIDDLE EAST
Iran
Jordan
Oman
Qatar
EUROPE
Albania
Serbia
CARIBBEAN
Barbados
British Virgin Islands
Dominica
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Montserrat
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Lucia
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Trinidad and Tobago
ASIA
Bhutan
Cambodia
Indonesia
Laos
Macao (SAR China)
Maldives
Myanmar
Nepal
Sri Lanka
Thailand
Timor-Leste
AMERICAS
Bolivia
El Salvador
AFRICA
Botswana
Cape Verde Islands
Comores Islands
Ethiopia
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
Madagascar
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mozambique
Rwanda
Senegal
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Somalia
Tanzania
Togo
Tunisia
Uganda
Zimbabwe
