NEW DELHI : Indian passport can make you travel to more than 50 countries all over the world without having to worry about getting a visa beforehand. According to The Henley Passport Index, Indian passport is the 84th most powerful passport to own in the world. Although behind countries like China and Brazil, Indian passport is much more powerful than the ones from most neighbours like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bhutan.

Indian passport gives you visa-free access to 58 destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Ocenia and Caribbean, according to the passport ranking. The list includes countries where Indian passport holders do not need visa to enter and also those where they can get visa-on-arrival.

Visa-free access to a tourist destination not only makes travelling cheaper but also hassle-free as you do not have to run behind travel agents or stand in queues at consulate offices to apply for a visa. For Indians, some of the most popular tourist destinations are within Asia itself. Countries like Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Mauritius, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Thailand are the some of the popular destinations where you either get a visa-on-arrival or visa-free entry.

The Ministry of External Affairs data shows that Indonesia gives visa-on-arrival facility to Indian passport holders under which 30 days stay is without any charges. To improve access for Indian tourists, South Africa is starting online visa facility on a pilot basis while Sri Lanka has extended free tourist visa facility to Indians till 30 April.

Full list of countries where Indian passport holders don't need prior visa:

Asia

Bhutan

Cambodia (Visa on arrival)

Indonesia

Laos (Visa on arrival)

Macao (SAR China)

Maldives (Visa on arrival)

Myanmar (Visa on arrival)

Nepal

Sri Lanka (Visa on arrival)

Thailand (Visa on arrival)

Timor-Leste (Visa on arrival)

Europe

Serbia

Africa

Cape Verde Islands (Visa on arrival)

Comores Islands (Visa on arrival)

Ethiopia (Visa on arrival)

Gabon (Visa on arrival)

Guinea-Bissau (Visa on arrival)

Kenya (Visa on arrival)

Madagascar (Visa on arrival)

Mauritania (Visa on arrival)

Mauritius

Mozambique (Visa on arrival)

Rwanda (Visa on arrival)

Senegal

Seychelles (Visa on arrival)

Sierra Leone (Visa on arrival)

Somalia (Visa on arrival)

Tanzania (Visa on arrival)

Togo (Visa on arrival)

Tunisia

Uganda (Visa on arrival)

Zimbabwe (Visa on arrival)

Oceania

Cook Islands

Fiji

Marshall Islands (Visa on arrival)

Micronesia

Niue

Palau Islands (Visa on arrival)

Samoa (Visa on arrival)

Tuvalu (Visa on arrival)

Vanuatu

Caribbean

Barbados

British Virgin Islands

Dominica

Grenada

Haiti

Jamaica

Montserrat

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia (Visa on arrival)

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

Americas

Bolivia (Visa on arrival)

El Salvador

Middle East

Armenia (Visa on arrival)

Iran (Visa on arrival)

Jordan (Visa on arrival)

Qatar

