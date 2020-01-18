NEW DELHI :
Indian passport can make you travel to more than 50 countries all over the world without having to worry about getting a visa beforehand. According to The Henley Passport Index, Indian passport is the 84th most powerful passport to own in the world. Although behind countries like China and Brazil, Indian passport is much more powerful than the ones from most neighbours like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bhutan.
Indian passport gives you visa-free access to 58 destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Ocenia and Caribbean, according to the passport ranking. The list includes countries where Indian passport holders do not need visa to enter and also those where they can get visa-on-arrival.
Visa-free access to a tourist destination not only makes travelling cheaper but also hassle-free as you do not have to run behind travel agents or stand in queues at consulate offices to apply for a visa. For Indians, some of the most popular tourist destinations are within Asia itself. Countries like Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Mauritius, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Thailand are the some of the popular destinations where you either get a visa-on-arrival or visa-free entry.
The Ministry of External Affairs data shows that Indonesia gives visa-on-arrival facility to Indian passport holders under which 30 days stay is without any charges. To improve access for Indian tourists, South Africa is starting online visa facility on a pilot basis while Sri Lanka has extended free tourist visa facility to Indians till 30 April.
Full list of countries where Indian passport holders don't need prior visa:
Asia
Bhutan
Cambodia (Visa on arrival)
Indonesia
Laos (Visa on arrival)
Macao (SAR China)
Maldives (Visa on arrival)
Myanmar (Visa on arrival)
Nepal
Sri Lanka (Visa on arrival)
Thailand (Visa on arrival)
Timor-Leste (Visa on arrival)
Europe
Serbia
Africa
Cape Verde Islands (Visa on arrival)
Comores Islands (Visa on arrival)
Ethiopia (Visa on arrival)
Gabon (Visa on arrival)
Guinea-Bissau (Visa on arrival)
Kenya (Visa on arrival)
Madagascar (Visa on arrival)
Mauritania (Visa on arrival)
Mauritius
Mozambique (Visa on arrival)
Rwanda (Visa on arrival)
Senegal
Seychelles (Visa on arrival)
Sierra Leone (Visa on arrival)
Somalia (Visa on arrival)
Tanzania (Visa on arrival)
Togo (Visa on arrival)
Tunisia
Uganda (Visa on arrival)
Zimbabwe (Visa on arrival)
Oceania
Cook Islands
Fiji
Marshall Islands (Visa on arrival)
Micronesia
Niue
Palau Islands (Visa on arrival)
Samoa (Visa on arrival)
Tuvalu (Visa on arrival)
Vanuatu
Caribbean
Barbados
British Virgin Islands
Dominica
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Montserrat
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Lucia (Visa on arrival)
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Trinidad and Tobago
Americas
Bolivia (Visa on arrival)
El Salvador
Middle East
Armenia (Visa on arrival)
Iran (Visa on arrival)
Jordan (Visa on arrival)
Qatar
(Source: Henley Passport Index)