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Indian passport ranking: Govt rejects global ratings, says 27 countries offer visa-free entry

The Indian passport ranked 125th in the Global Passport Index 2026 as of June 30.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated11 Aug 2026, 08:54 PM IST
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Centre rejected the global rating of India's position in global passport mobility rankings and said that 27 countries offered visa-free entry to Indian passport holders.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said that visa issuance is a sovereign matter for a country and depends on various factors, including bilateral relations and the principle of reciprocity.

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The Indian passport ranked 125th in the Global Passport Index 2026, published by the residency and citizenship advisory firm Global Citizen Solutions (GCS) on June 30.

The Henley Passport Index, another ranking of passports globally, placed the Indian passport at 80th rank, down from 85th in 2025.

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Global ranking of Indian passports

The government said it is aware of India's position in global passport mobility rankings, but noted that “such ratings are published by certain private institutions based on parameters unilaterally decided by them”.

“In the absence of universally acceptable criteria to rank passports, there is no ranking system for passports at the global level that can be taken as a standard,” the written reply read.

Singh also shared that currently, 27 countries offer visa-free entry to Indian passport holders, 47 offer a visa-on-arrival facility, and 66 offer an e-Visa facility.

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“The Government of India is engaged in continuous efforts with other countries to enhance ease of travel of Indian citizens around the world through visa-free travel, visa-on-arrival and e-Visa facilities,” he said.

Also Read | How friendly is Indian passport? It provides visa-free access to 26 countries

Issuing visas ‘sovereign matter’

Singh also said that the issuance of visas is a sovereign matter for a country, and visa-free entry/visa-on-arrival facilities depend on various factors, including bilateral relations and the principle of reciprocity.

“Keeping that in mind Government of India engages in regular dialogue with foreign countries on visa policies intended to improve ease of travel for Indian citizens, including visa-free travel opportunities, mobility and travel facilitation, visa overstay concerns, passport security and immigration procedures,” he said.

The Centre said that expanding visa-free travel opportunities for Indian citizens is done through bilateral mechanisms, such as Consular Dialogues as well as Official and High-Level visits.

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“Government of India has made sustained efforts to align the Indian passport with the latest international guidelines,” the Centre said. “The updated security features on electronic travel documents comply with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) guidelines.”

Also Read | India expands e-visa network to 88 ports: Check out 11 new entry points

List of countries offering visa-free access to Indians

Free-visa access:

Bhutan

Jamaica

Macau

Nepal

Palestine

Tunisia

Free Access (Limited Days)

Angola

Barbados

Dominica

Federated States of Micronesia

Fiji

Gambia

Grenada

Haiti

Kazakhstan

Kiribati

Malaysia

Maldives

Mauritius

Qatar

Rwanda

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Senegal

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Vanuatu

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

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