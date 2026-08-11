Indian passport ranking: Govt rejects global ratings, says 27 countries offer visa-free entry

Centre rejected the global rating of India's position in global passport mobility rankings and said that 27 countries offered visa-free entry to Indian passport holders.
Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said that visa issuance is a sovereign matter for a country and depends on various factors, including bilateral relations and the principle of reciprocity.
The Indian passport ranked 125th in the Global Passport Index 2026, published by the residency and citizenship advisory firm Global Citizen Solutions (GCS) on June 30.
The Henley Passport Index, another ranking of passports globally, placed the Indian passport at 80th rank, down from 85th in 2025.
The government said it is aware of India's position in global passport mobility rankings, but noted that “such ratings are published by certain private institutions based on parameters unilaterally decided by them”.
“In the absence of universally acceptable criteria to rank passports, there is no ranking system for passports at the global level that can be taken as a standard,” the written reply read.
Singh also shared that currently, 27 countries offer visa-free entry to Indian passport holders, 47 offer a visa-on-arrival facility, and 66 offer an e-Visa facility.
“The Government of India is engaged in continuous efforts with other countries to enhance ease of travel of Indian citizens around the world through visa-free travel, visa-on-arrival and e-Visa facilities,” he said.
Singh also said that the issuance of visas is a sovereign matter for a country, and visa-free entry/visa-on-arrival facilities depend on various factors, including bilateral relations and the principle of reciprocity.
“Keeping that in mind Government of India engages in regular dialogue with foreign countries on visa policies intended to improve ease of travel for Indian citizens, including visa-free travel opportunities, mobility and travel facilitation, visa overstay concerns, passport security and immigration procedures,” he said.
The Centre said that expanding visa-free travel opportunities for Indian citizens is done through bilateral mechanisms, such as Consular Dialogues as well as Official and High-Level visits.
“Government of India has made sustained efforts to align the Indian passport with the latest international guidelines,” the Centre said. “The updated security features on electronic travel documents comply with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) guidelines.”
Jamaica
Macau
Nepal
Palestine
Tunisia
Angola
Barbados
Dominica
Federated States of Micronesia
Fiji
Gambia
Grenada
Haiti
Kazakhstan
Kiribati
Malaysia
Maldives
Mauritius
Qatar
Rwanda
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Senegal
Thailand
Trinidad and Tobago
Vanuatu