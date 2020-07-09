The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi will remove all restrictions on passport renewal applications to be submitted at BLS International Centres with effect from July 15. "Keeping in view of recent relaxation in restrictions relating to Covid-19 pandemic being implemented by UAE Authorities, the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, further to our advisory dated June 21, 2020, has decided to remove all restrictions on passport renewal applications to be submitted at BLS International centres w.e.f 15,072020 (Wednesday) thereby enabling the concerned applicants to avail passport renewal service as was practiced earlier to our first advisory in this regard dated March 19, 2020," an advisory by the embassy read.





Advisory on Passport Services - effective from 15 July 2020@cgidubai @HelpPbsk pic.twitter.com/ZALgTz37Vs — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) July 8, 2020

However, the Embassy said that its advisory dated June 17 conveying relaxation by exempting the physical presence of senior citizen (above 60 years), minor children (below 12 years), pregnant women and differently abled applicants at the time of the submission of passport application may continue till further improvement in the situation.

"All applicant are requested to continue to maintain appropriate social distancing norms in accordance with local rules and regulations and wear face masks and hand gloves while visiting BLS centres in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain," the embassy said.

The passport services were suspended in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and a temporary ban on international arrivals in India.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via