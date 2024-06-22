Hate long queues? India to launch fast track immigration for trusted travellers. What this is? How will it work

FTI-TTP initiative by Amit Shah aims to enhance travel experience for Indian nationals and OCI cardholders by providing dedicated lanes and e-gate use at checkpoints.

Livemint
First Published12:09 PM IST
Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International airport. (HT Archive) (Representative Image)
Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International airport. (HT Archive) (Representative Image)(HT_PRINT)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to launch the 'Fast Track Immigration Trusted Traveller Programme' (FTI-TTP) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the national capital on Saturday.

As reported by ANI, this initiative aims to transform the travel experience by ensuring faster, more convenient, and more secure immigration procedures.

What is the FTI-TTP and how does it work?

The FTI-TTP represents a forward-thinking initiative by the Central government tailored for Indian nationals and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders. It aims to modernize the travel experience, emphasizing speed, simplicity, and enhanced security.

Applicants must complete an online application and submit biometric data (fingerprint and facial image) along with specified details.

Registration will be finalized after verification of eligibility, and applicants are required to pay applicable processing fees for FTI-TTP during the submission process, ANI reported.

FTI registration and fee structure

The application process begins with the payment of a non-refundable processing fee, after which applicants authenticate their identity via mobile OTP and email verification.

Any falsification or omission of crucial details in the application will lead to rejection.

Biometric data submission is mandatory, and applicants unable to provide biometrics for technical reasons will not be registered. Once approved, applicants are notified to schedule an appointment for biometric capture either at a designated international airport in India or the nearest FRRO office.

The processing fee structure is 2000 for Indian nationals, 1000 for Indian minors, and $100 for OCI cardholders. Required uploads include a passport-sized photograph, passport first and last pages, and relevant documents like OCI card (if applicable) and proof of address, all within specified file size limits and formats.

FTI registration remains valid for up to five years or until the passport's expiry date, whichever is earlier. Applicants must ensure their passport has a minimum validity of six months when applying. Additionally, providing a current residential address is essential to avoid application rejection.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaHate long queues? India to launch fast track immigration for trusted travellers. What this is? How will it work

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

179.85
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-2.5 (-1.37%)

Bharat Electronics

305.00
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-7.05 (-2.26%)

ITC

419.60
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-3.75 (-0.89%)

Vedanta

469.95
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-0.3 (-0.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Railtel Corporation Of India

476.20
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
41.8 (9.62%)

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,584.25
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
89.05 (5.96%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

409.70
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
22.35 (5.77%)

Honasa Consumer

449.85
10:26 AM | 21 JUN 2024
23.5 (5.51%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,492.00959.00
    Chennai
    74,274.00164.00
    Delhi
    74,710.00816.00
    Kolkata
    74,856.001,323.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.06
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue