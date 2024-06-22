FTI-TTP initiative by Amit Shah aims to enhance travel experience for Indian nationals and OCI cardholders by providing dedicated lanes and e-gate use at checkpoints.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to launch the 'Fast Track Immigration Trusted Traveller Programme' (FTI-TTP) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the national capital on Saturday.

As reported by ANI, this initiative aims to transform the travel experience by ensuring faster, more convenient, and more secure immigration procedures.

What is the FTI-TTP and how does it work? The FTI-TTP represents a forward-thinking initiative by the Central government tailored for Indian nationals and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders. It aims to modernize the travel experience, emphasizing speed, simplicity, and enhanced security.

Applicants must complete an online application and submit biometric data (fingerprint and facial image) along with specified details.

Registration will be finalized after verification of eligibility, and applicants are required to pay applicable processing fees for FTI-TTP during the submission process, ANI reported.

FTI registration and fee structure The application process begins with the payment of a non-refundable processing fee, after which applicants authenticate their identity via mobile OTP and email verification.

Any falsification or omission of crucial details in the application will lead to rejection.

Biometric data submission is mandatory, and applicants unable to provide biometrics for technical reasons will not be registered. Once approved, applicants are notified to schedule an appointment for biometric capture either at a designated international airport in India or the nearest FRRO office.

The processing fee structure is ₹2000 for Indian nationals, ₹1000 for Indian minors, and $100 for OCI cardholders. Required uploads include a passport-sized photograph, passport first and last pages, and relevant documents like OCI card (if applicable) and proof of address, all within specified file size limits and formats.

FTI registration remains valid for up to five years or until the passport's expiry date, whichever is earlier. Applicants must ensure their passport has a minimum validity of six months when applying. Additionally, providing a current residential address is essential to avoid application rejection.

(With inputs from ANI)

