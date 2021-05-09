NEW DELHI : The Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) has announced the release of an emergency relief fund to over 3,000 of its author and composer members across cities whose livelihoods have been hit hard by the loss of revenue from live performances and many of whom are battling health crises.

The IPRS is a representative body of authors and owners. It includes composers, lyricists, and owner publishers of music as its members.

“The fog of uncertainty and a grave crisis impacting millions of lives looms large yet again. Our hearts are breaking as we witness the fallout of the second wave of this dreaded pandemic across the nation which has affected the health of many and livelihood of many more. We at IPRS, pledge our support to the vulnerable in the music creator community by announcing the release of an emergency relief fund to over 3,000 of our author and composer members across cities, who are still struggling to earn enough due to the nationwide crisis," Javed Akhtar, chairman, IPRS, said in a letter to members.

“We have taken all required measures to facilitate the distribution of the relief fund on an exigent basis. This is one of the many initiatives that we are aiming for. Going forward, we are looking at devising long-term plans to ensure a more stable future for our members," he added.

To be sure, the coronavirus scare has put an end to all live events and gatherings, spelling doom for music artistes, especially Bollywood playback singers and composers who depend on concerts and live shows for not just a major chunk of their earnings but also for brand building. While it is a good time for upcoming artistes to put out their own stuff online and acquire a digital fan following because audiences are free and hungry for content, not many have discovered a way to monetize online concerts.

