NEW DELHI: With fighting intensifying in Afghanistan, India is bringing back Indian officials who were staffing its consulate in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif.

Mazar-e-Sharif is the provincial capital of Balkh province that borders Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. It used to be known as a base of Uzbek warlord and former vice president Abdul Rashid Dostum.

“A special flight is leaving from Mazar-e-Sharif to New Delhi. Any Indian nationals in and around Mazar-e-Sharif are requested to leave for India in the special flight scheduled to depart late today evening," said a Twitter post from the official handle of the Indian consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif said.

“Indian citizens desiring to leave by special flight should immediately convey their full name, passport number, date of expiry by whatsapp," the consulate said in a second post.

According to a person familiar with the development, the Indian consulate will remain open for diplomatic work with Afghan personnel manning it.

Last month, India had evacuated its personnel from Kandahar, in southern Afghanistan. Kandahar is known as a Taliban stronghold. The group had emerged from Kandahar close to the border with Pakistan in 1994, taking over Kabul in the space of two years.

With Tuesday's development, the Indian embassy in Kabul remains the only mission in Afghanistan to be staffed by Indian personnel. India had closed its consulates in Herat and Jalalabad last year due to the covid-19 pandemic.

