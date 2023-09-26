Indian pharma and medtech sector should be value and innovation-based: Mandaviya1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 03:43 PM IST
He said that India prioritises growth and innovation in brain power and manpower, wherein Covid is an example where we stood the testimony of the time
New Delhi: The Indian pharma and med-tech sectors need to transform from a cost-based to a value-based and innovation-based industry, said Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, the union minister of health and chemical fertilizer on Tuesday.
