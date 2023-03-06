Indian pharma can be a 10 trn market: PM Modi

Indian pharma can be a ₹10 trn market: PM Modi1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 12:14 PM IST
Providing affordable medical care has been the top priority of the government, PM Modi said, adding that ‘Ayushman Bharat’, a government health insurance scheme, and ‘Jan Aushadhi’ centres, where medicines are sold at cheaper rates, have saved Indian citizens ₹80,000 crore and ₹20,000 crore, respectively
New Delhi: Indian pharma can be a ₹10 trillion market with proper coordination between private sector and academia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. The current market size of the industry is about ₹4 trillion.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×