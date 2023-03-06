Home / News / India /  Indian pharma can be a 10 trn market: PM Modi
Back

Indian pharma can be a 10 trn market: PM Modi

1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 12:14 PM IST Priyanka Sharma
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a post-budget webinar on Health and Medical Research. (Photo: PTI)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a post-budget webinar on Health and Medical Research. (Photo: PTI)

Providing affordable medical care has been the top priority of the government, PM Modi said, adding that ‘Ayushman Bharat’, a government health insurance scheme, and ‘Jan Aushadhi’ centres, where medicines are sold at cheaper rates, have saved Indian citizens 80,000 crore and 20,000 crore, respectively

New Delhi: Indian pharma can be a 10 trillion market with proper coordination between private sector and academia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. The current market size of the industry is about 4 trillion.

Addressing a post budget webinar on ‘Health and Medical Research’, PM Modi said that there was growing confidence for India’s pharma capabilities and the industry needs to capitalise on this.

“A new programme is being launched to boost research and innovation in the pharma sector through centres of excellence which will strengthen the economy as well as create new opportunities for employment," said the prime minister.

He asked stakeholders to identify important areas for investment.

He also said that India has started work on skilled manpower for future medical technology and high-end manufacturing and research, and asked participants to find ways of industry-academia and government collaboration.

Providing affordable medical care has been the top priority of the government, PM Modi said, adding that ‘Ayushman Bharat’, a government health insurance scheme, and ‘Jan Aushadhi’ centres, where medicines are sold at cheaper rates, have saved Indian citizens 80,000 crore and 20,000 crore, respectively.

The prime minister said that more than 260 new medical colleges have been opened over the last few years and also highlighted the role of technology in constantly making medical services accessible and affordable. He elaborated on the government’s focus on implementation of technology. So far, 10 crore people have benefited from tele-consultations through schemes like e-Sanjivini.

“5G is creating new opportunities in this sector for startups. Drones are bringing revolutionary changes in medicine delivery and testing services. This is a great opportunity for the entrepreneurs and will give a push to our efforts for universal healthcare", he said, urging entrepreneurs to avoid importing technology.

He pointed out that medical tourism is becoming large and is generating employment opportunities.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout