Maiden Pharma missed out quality test in cough syrup: Report

A total of 69 children lost their lives from kidney injury linked to contaminated India-made cough syrups, Gambia’s Health Minister Ahmadou Lamin Samateh told journalists in Banjul Saturday.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited, an organization that is under scrutiny for four 'substandard' and 'contaminated' cough syrups potentially linked to the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia, did not perform the quality test of raw material used in the manufacturing process of one of the medicines, according to a notice sent after an official inspection in the case.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited, an organization that is under scrutiny for four 'substandard' and 'contaminated' cough syrups potentially linked to the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia, did not perform the quality test of raw material used in the manufacturing process of one of the medicines, according to a notice sent after an official inspection in the case.
A total of 69 children lost their lives from kidney injury linked to contaminated India-made cough syrups, Gambia’s Health Minister Ahmadou Lamin Samateh told journalists in Banjul Saturday.
A total of 69 children lost their lives from kidney injury linked to contaminated India-made cough syrups, Gambia’s Health Minister Ahmadou Lamin Samateh told journalists in Banjul Saturday.
Experts had said that Propylene glycol, which is used to manufacture drugs, can contain contaminants like diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol. These two chemicals have been named by the World Health Organization (WHO) as possible causes of the deaths of children in The Gambia.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Experts had said that Propylene glycol, which is used to manufacture drugs, can contain contaminants like diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol. These two chemicals have been named by the World Health Organization (WHO) as possible causes of the deaths of children in The Gambia.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The show-cause notice was issued by the Haryana drug authorities to Maiden Pharma after a joint inspection with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on October 7, according to The Hindustan Times.
The show-cause notice was issued by the Haryana drug authorities to Maiden Pharma after a joint inspection with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on October 7, according to The Hindustan Times.
"The firm has not performed the quality testing of propylene glycol for diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol," the notice read, adding that the pharma company has to reply to the notice by October 14, failing which action may be taken against it.
"The firm has not performed the quality testing of propylene glycol for diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol," the notice read, adding that the pharma company has to reply to the notice by October 14, failing which action may be taken against it.
According to the notice, Propylene glycol (batch number E009844) having a manufacturing date of September 2021 and expiry date of September 2023 was used in the manufacturing of Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, and MaGrip n cold syrup having a product expiry of November 2024, which indicates that the shelf life of the drugs was fixed to be longer than the expiry period of the raw material.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the notice, Propylene glycol (batch number E009844) having a manufacturing date of September 2021 and expiry date of September 2023 was used in the manufacturing of Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, and MaGrip n cold syrup having a product expiry of November 2024, which indicates that the shelf life of the drugs was fixed to be longer than the expiry period of the raw material.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The four cough syrups linked to the deaths in the West African nation are Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup.
The four cough syrups linked to the deaths in the West African nation are Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup.
Experts, as quoted by HT, said that quality tests should have been performed on the stock of propylene glycol to check for contamination because it is expensive which may lead to mixing.